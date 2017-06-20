Canada
Canadian man smuggled guns via US-Canada border library: prosecutors

By Staff The Associated Press

A black line on the floor marks the international border between the United States and Canada in the library at the Haskell Free Library and Opera House in Derby Line, Vt., Friday, June 22, 2007. A Montreal man is accused of smuggling handguns into Canada via the library. Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

U.S. prosecutors say a Montreal man smuggled about 100 handguns into Canada, including some that an accomplice had hidden in a library that straddles the border between Vermont
and Quebec.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Alexis Vlachos has been brought to the U.S. from Canada to face gun-smuggling charges.

They say between July 2010 and April 2011, Vlachos worked with others to getting handguns that had been purchased in Florida into Canada.

Authorities say that in March 2011 Vlachos retrieved handguns that had been left for him in the Haskell Library, which is located in Derby Line, Vt., and Stanstead, Que.

The entrance to the library is in Vermont and Canadians can visit the library without going through a port of entry.

Vlachos has pleaded not guilty and is being held pending trial.

His attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

