Mandatory reporting of medication errors to be implemented by Ontario pharmacies

TORONTO – Ontario pharmacies will soon have to report medication errors to an independent third party.

The council of the Ontario College of Pharmacists has voted unanimously to approve a standardized quality assurance program for all pharmacies in the province.

The college says the program will capture both errors that reach the patient and near misses that are caught beforehand.

It says the program will be implemented in the fall and hopes to have 100 pharmacies signed up by the end of the year.

The move comes after an eight-year-old Ontario boy died last March after what his mother called a careless mistake at the pharmacy where she was allegedly given the wrong medication for his sleeping disorder.

Nova Scotia is currently the only province that requires mandatory reporting of medication errors by pharmacists to an independent body.

