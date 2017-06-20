Bob Layton Editorial: Murderer with a truck, out of luck

As we hear about yet another vehicle crashing into a crowd of people, this time in London, I have just come from a place where they seemed prepared for just such an event.

This past weekend I was in Boston for the parade of tall ships, about 50 of them from more than a dozen countries sailed through the harbour. It was a spectacular sight.

The crowds were huge, locals and tourists several people deep for blocks and blocks. It was the perfect place for a murderer with a truck. Except, there was no way to get to the crowd.

Every side street was blocked with heavy dump trucks and snow ploughs and officers. Police on bicycles scanned the crowd. Police dogs were on duty. You couldn’t even cross the road to the ship parade viewing area without going through a serious security check. “Let’s see what’s in your purse or your backpack.”

The city that suffered the Boston Marathon bombing was taking no chances.

That impressed me, as did the people going through security checks. Everyone ahead of me said, “Thank you” as the check was completed.

Let me know where you think we could use better security.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.