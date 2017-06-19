Okanagan forecast

Monday, June 19, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

A gradual switch to a northwesterly flow on Tuesday will bring along gusty winds. Although most areas will stay dry, areas near the Rockies will see a chance of showers Tuesday afternoon.

Sun and cloud will be on deck for Wednesday and Thursday under a northwesterly flow, however model disagreement on Friday is keeping our confidence low on what will happen at the end of the work week. Signs point to more cloud and a slight chance of showers on Friday when a weak upper low swings across the region.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 20 to 27C

~ Duane/Wesla