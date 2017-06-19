Donations for Chrissy Archibald continue to pour in with #ChrissySentMe effort

The spirit of #ChrissySentMe lives on in Calgary, as family members of the Canadian woman killed in a terrorist attack in London on June 3 work to help others.

Landon Rowe is the nephew of Tyler Ferguson, who was engaged to Chrissy Archibald.

Rowe set out to get kids at his school to collect 900 cans of food for the food bank.

“She was helping people, so if we help people in her name, it will just continue,” Rowe said.

With his mom Cassie Ferguson’s help, the effort raised over 1,500 items of food at Nose Creek School.

Ferguson said the Cans for Chrissy initiative is part of the hashtag #ChrissySentMe. It’s bringing some comfort to her brother and family.

“Hate doesn’t solve anything. It doesn’t bring her back. It won’t change anything that happened.”

Chrissy’s fiancé is still struggling with the loss, as the latest attack in London brought back the pain the family is facing.

“You just feel for the family, because you know how it feels. There’s another family that’s broken,” Ferguson said.

Amid the pain, Canadians are still rallying for good.

A memorial for Chrissy grows at Calgary Alpha House Society, where she worked as a social worker and where her family asked donations be made.

Kathy Christiansen said Monday $30,000 has been raised through the #ChrissySentMe initiative.

“This is the perfect antidote to difficult things, to hatred, is this outpouring of kindness. And I think people have grasped onto that,” she said.

Rowe is proud of what he and his classmates have achieved.

“[Tyler is] dealing with a lot, so I think donating for Chrissy would help,” Rowe said.

Teacher Donna Logan says it’s taught everyone at the school a valuable lesson.

“I think when you bring something that’s real to the kids, they bring out the good in them…You just really want to help.”

The family will lay Chrissy to rest in a funeral this weekend in Castlegar, British Columbia.

“Remember her as a kind person,” Ferguson said.