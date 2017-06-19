Former UFC fighter Tim Hague remembered as ‘beloved teacher’

Students of Tim Hague, the fighter who died after a boxing match in Edmonton on Friday, are grieving their beloved teacher.

Hague died Sunday afternoon after two days in hospital in critical condition surrounded by family. The KO Boxing bout at the Shaw Conference Centre was between Hague and former Edmonton Eskimo Adam Braidwood. Hague lost the fight by a knockout.

“It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak [I] report that Tim has passed away today,” his sister Jackie Neil wrote on Facebook Sunday. “He was surrounded by family, listening to his favourite songs.

“We will miss him… so greatly.”

The 34-year-old lived in Beaumont, Alta. but fought out of Edmonton.

On Monday, École Bellevue School in Beaumont posted a short message on its website.

“It is with deep sorrow that we must inform our Black Gold family that Mr. Tim Hague, a beloved teacher and staff member at École Bellevue School, has passed away. This is a tragedy for everyone – his family, his friends and the school community that he was such an important part of.

“Supports have been put in place to help the school family during this difficult time.

“We encourage everyone to remember the wonderful qualities Tim possessed,” the statement read.

“We know that the community will join the division and École Bellevue School in conveying our deepest sorrow and most sincere condolences to all of Tim’s family, friends, staff and students.”

Friends say Hague’s nine-year-old son Brady was a huge motivation for him.

“He was a great dad,” friend and corner man Victor Valimaki said. “That’s what people will point out about him… I’m devastated for his son Brady. I couldn’t even imagine what the family’s going to go through.”

Hague’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral expenses and other related costs. After just 10 hours, the Alberta community donated more than $12,000.

“One of the best guys anyone could have ever known,” one message read. “Rest in peace.”

“RIP Tim. Thank you for being a wonderful and dedicated teacher. We will miss you. You will always have a special place in our family,” another message read.

The Edmonton Combative Sports Commission has expanded its usual post-fight review to include “all referees, ringside judges, physicians, chief inspector, paymaster and the presiding inspectors assigned to the bout,” executive director Pat Reid said in an emailed statement Sunday.

Hague’s death came less than a month after boxer David Whittom went into a coma with bleeding on the brain after knockout loss in Fredericton, N.B. The two cases have raised calls for an investigation into ways to improve the safety of fighters in boxing and MMA.

Hague was originally from Boyle and had a mixed martial arts record of 21-13. He eventually fought in the UFC. In 2016, after 10 years in the octagon professionally, the 6’4″, 265-lb. Albertan set his sights on the boxing ring.

The 34-year-old was also a coach at the UFC Gym in Sherwood Park.

