Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Monday, June 19

Rural School closures

Susan MacKenzie, Spokesperson for the Ontario Alliance Against School Closures, as well as Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, joined the show to discuss the issue of rural school closures which continues to remain in the spotlight.



Support women with policies that embrace menstrual cycles: Vicky Mochama

Vicky Mochama, National Columnist for Metro News Canada, discussed her latest opinion piece.



Liberals defeat motion for Canadian Autism Partnership – but it’s still not clear why

Mike Lake, Conservative Member of Parliament for Edmonton-Wetaskiwin, joined the show to discuss.





Ban all marketing aimed at Canada’s kids. Period: Bill Bogart

Bill Bogart, Distinguished University Professor of Law at the University of Windsor and author of Regulating Obesity, discussed his stance.



Singer/songwriter Lorraine Segato joins Tasha Kheiriddin in studio

Rise up! Lorraine Segato told us why wild women don’t get the blues and how you can join in the fun!

