Curling Canada urges clubs to implement helmet policy for young curlers

Curling Canada says it’s continuing to take steps to encourage young and beginner curlers to wear head protection after a vote during its annual meeting on Saturday in Cornwall, Ont.

Representatives from the group’s 14 member associations approved a motion that “endorses the immediate release of a Curling Canada statement to encourage Canadian curling clubs and facilities to acknowledge a concern about head injuries and concussions.”

READ MORE: Canada captures gold and silver at World Curling Championships in Lethbridge

“We can’t order [curlers at] curling clubs to wear helmets…all we can do is strongly recommend that this is a good idea for beginner curlers,” communications director Al Cameron said. “Then it’s up to the clubs—because they’re privately owned.”

The organization will urge clubs and facilities to “implement helmet-use initiatives in beginner and novice curling programs,” with a focus on the under-12 age category.

Cameron said the information approved by the member associations will now be passed down to the clubs.

READ MORE: Canadian docs pioneer new test to predict concussion recovery time in kids