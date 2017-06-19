Sports
June 19, 2017 3:33 pm

Curling Canada urges clubs to implement helmet policy for young curlers

Erika Tucker

Curling Canada is planning to urge local clubs to have young and beginner curlers wear helmets.

Curling Canada says it’s continuing to take steps to encourage young and beginner curlers to wear head protection after a vote during its annual meeting on Saturday in Cornwall, Ont.

Representatives from the group’s 14 member associations approved a motion that “endorses the immediate release of a Curling Canada statement to encourage Canadian curling clubs and facilities to acknowledge a concern about head injuries and concussions.”

“We can’t order [curlers at] curling clubs to wear helmets…all we can do is strongly recommend that this is a good idea for beginner curlers,” communications director Al Cameron said. “Then it’s up to the clubs—because they’re privately owned.”

The organization will urge clubs and facilities to “implement helmet-use initiatives in beginner and novice curling programs,” with a focus on the under-12 age category.

Cameron said the information approved by the member associations will now be passed down to the clubs.

