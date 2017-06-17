Kenny Stafford among final cuts as Winnipeg Blue Bombers finalize roster

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made their final cuts ahead of Saturday night’s roster cut down deadline.

The biggest surprise saw the departure of receiver Kenny Stafford. He was among a total of 12 players released while nine others were placed on the practice roster.

Football is a game of ups and downs just got released thank you Winnipeg for the love and support — Kenny Stafford (@Kstaff07) June 17, 2017

Also released were offensive lineman Zachary Intzandt, linebacker Kyrie Wilson, defensive back Sam Brown, receivers Daniel Williams, Gerrard Sheppard and Brendon Thera-Plamondon, as well as running back Kendall Roberson, defensive back Chris Greenwood and defensive linemen Rupert Butcher, Shayon Green and Ian Marouf.

Receivers Clarence Denmark, Ryan Lankford and L’Damian Washington were among those who survived the final cuts. The release of Roberson leaves Timothy Flanders as the back-up running back to Andrew Harris.

Defensive tackle Cory Johnson, defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat and defensive backs Brandon Alexander and Roc Carmichael are a few of the newcomers who made the cut. Barring injury first overall draft pick Faith Ekakitie will also start the season on the 46-man roster.

RELATED: Eskimos rally to tie Blue Bombers 38-38 in last game of pre-season

The club also filled nine of their 10 spots on the practice squad. Offensive lineman Qadr Spooner, receiver Derek Yachison, linebacker Frank Renaud, defensive lineman Padric Scott, linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox, kicker Felix Menard-Briere, defensive back Abu Conteh, receiver TJ Thorpe and defensive back Robert Porter will all stick around on the practice roster.

All CFL teams have to name their 46 man roster by Saturday at 9 pm central time.

The Bombers won’t announce their injured list until the day before their first regular season game. Winnipeg opens the season on the road against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on July 1.

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers cut 6 players