Eskimos rally to tie Blue Bombers 38-38 in last game of pre-season

Zach Kline connected with John Harris for a 22-yard touchdown and Marion Grice had a two-point convert as the Edmonton Eskimos salvaged a 38-38 road tie against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday in CFL pre-season action.



In Winnipeg’s first pre-season game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the game ended in a 25-25 tie on June 10. No overtime is played in the CFL pre-season.



Bombers backup quarterbacks Dominque Davis and Dan LeFevour both scored on second-half touchdown runs on Thursday to help the Bombers get the lead.



Davis engineered a four-play, 102-yard drive, capping it off with a seven-yard TD run at 14:37 of the third quarter. The score gave Winnipeg its first lead of the game, a 24-17 edge in front of 24,934 fans at Investors Group Field.



LeFevour started the fourth and got help from an Edmonton pass-interference call that moved the ball 38 yards to the Eskimos’ three-yard line. LeFevour then ran the three yards for the major at 1:30 and 31-17 lead.



Edmonton running back Marion Grice would make it 31-23 after a two-yard run and a missed convert by Sean Whyte, but Bombers running back Timothy Flanders busted loose for a 46-yard TD run at 9:48 for the 38-23 lead.

