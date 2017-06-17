All tornado warnings for Toronto, GTA have ended
Environment Canada has ended the tornado warning for the city of Toronto and the GTA, stating “tornadoes are no longer expected in the region.”
According to Environment Canada, meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that was possibly producing a tornado.
“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” read the statement.
All warnings were ended as of 4:15 p.m.
