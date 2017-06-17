Health
Food recall warning: certain cookie dough, pie shells and tart shells due to E. coli warning

E. coli warning issued by Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added certain cookie dough, pie shells, and tart shells to their recall list due to E. coli contamination.

On Friday, CFIA warned of possible E. coli contamination in certain products sold nationally.

The brand names and products are sold nationally and consumers are warned by CFIA not to eat them.

Some of the products on the recall list are as follows: In-Dey-Go Fundraising Inc, Apple Valley, and Mildmay Cheese Haus.

For a full list and more information the CFIA website has more.

 

 

Global News