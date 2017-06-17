Alberta Health Services dealing with sodium bicarbonate shortage

Like other jurisdictions across North America, Alberta Health Services is facing a shortage of the injectable drug sodium bicarbonate.

The shortage is due to “a manufacturing issue by Hospira Inc., a Pfizer company,” an AHS news release explained.

Alberta’s health agency said this drug is used in critical care and other urgent clinical areas.

“It’s commonly used in life-threatening situations when the blood becomes too acidic,” AHS said.

AHS officials will be providing an update Saturday morning about how they’re minimizing the impact of this shortage on patients. The agency said patient safety is always its first priority.

“This is a serious issue and we are working hard to mitigate the effects of the shortage,” said Dr. Francois Belanger, Chief Medical Officer with AHS.

“We are considering all options and will do all we can to ensure patients receive the best quality care possible.”

The shortage became even worse this week thanks to a recall of contaminated vials of sodium bicarbonate due to microbial growth detected during testing.

AHS is tracking use of the drug within its hospitals and will notify patients, and their clinical teams, if there is a possibility that they have been impacted.

Some actions being taken to deal with the shortage include:

Reserving the drug for use in critical situations and implementing an approval process before use

Working to carefully prioritize procedures and choose alternative treatments

Working with Health Canada to pursue alternative sources, where possible

Working with physicians and clinicians to provide them with the latest information on affected drugs, as well as alternatives and other options

AHS is working with Health Canada, both directly and through the pan-Canadian Provincial/Territorial Drug Shortage Task Team, to confirm timelines of when manufacturing of the drug will recommence and to evaluate off-shore supply options.