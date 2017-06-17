Severe thunderstorm warning issued for London and area

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for London and surrounding areas.

According to the advisory, which covers Middlesex County, eastern Lambton County, southern Huron County, Chatham-Kent, and Essex County, a severe thunderstorm “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain” was being tracked by meteorologists with the national weather agency shortly after the noon-hour.

It comes on the heels of a severe thunderstorm watch that was issued for most of southern Ontario shortly before 11 a.m.

That advisory covers an area stretching from Windsor to Petawawa and north to Dunchurch and says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

Environment Canada has forecast mainly cloudy conditions in London on Saturday with a 60 per cent chance of showers through the day along with a risk of thunderstorm.

The thunderstorms are slated to develop in the early afternoon and last into the evening, the advisory said.

You can see the latest radar for the region here.

In addition to the thunderstorms, Environment Canada says temperatures in London are slated to hit a high of 30 C Saturday afternoon, feeling more like 38 C with the humidex. Things will cool down overnight to a low of 20 C, but mostly cloudy conditions and a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm will remain.

Residents are reminded that gusty winds can toss loose objects and can cause damage including to weak buildings and tree branches.

The average high for this time of the year is 25 C.