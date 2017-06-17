Games, carnival rides, and more at London Kids Expo in Victoria Park

The London Kids Expo has returned for another year to the downtown core.

The 21st edition of the annual event kicked off the Father’s Day weekend on Friday in Victoria Park. It runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Food vendors, mini putt golf, ride cars, a kids play village, and t-ball baseball are some of the things expo attendees can take part in, according to Family Shows Canada, the event’s organizer.

Several carnival rides have also taken up shop along Dufferin Avenue between Wellington Street and Clarence Street.

Event organizers say an all-day carnival ride bracelet costs $20, and parents can ride for free if their kids have a bracelet and are 13-years-old or younger.

More information about the event, and information about parking in the downtown, can be found here.

Kids Expo is just one of two major events taking place in the city this Father’s Day weekend. Saturday is also the second day of the 5th annual Beer and BBQ show at the Western Fair District’s Metroland Media Agriplex.