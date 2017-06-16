Boy, 10, rushed to Toronto trauma centre after being struck by vehicle
A 10-year-old boy was rushed to a trauma centre Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in north Etobicoke.
Toronto police said the call came in at 9 p.m. to Silverstone Drive and Martin Grove Road.
At least one adult was with him at the time of the incident, according to police.
Toronto paramedics told AM640 the boy was rushed to SickKids Hospital for Sick Children with serious injuries. Toronto police later said before 11 p.m. the boy’s condition was updated to life-threatening injuries.
Police closed roads in the area to allow for traffic services to investigate the circumstances of the collision.
