‘It was brutal’: Witness to Shawn Douglas’ murder describes attack

WARNING: This story contains violent, graphic details. Discretion is advised.

A man who was present when Shawn Douglas was killed was back on the witness stand Friday.

During his testimony, 21-year-old Aiden Anaquod looked down often, spoke clearly but softly, and offered a very detailed account of Shawn Douglas’ final moments alive.

Court heard after arriving at a rural field outside of Regina, Douglas was zip-tied by co-accused Johnathon Peepeetch, and was led into the bush.

Anaquod recalled seeing Douglas forced to go first. As for the co-accused, he saw Peepeetch leading the way, followed by co-accused Joshua Wilson, then co-accused Dennis Thompson following behind. He remembered a youth – who can’t be identified – behind Thompson, then himself, and then another youth – who also can’t be identified – at the end.

Douglas’ attack lasted just seconds, Anaquod recalled.

“Everything escalated so quickly. It was over within seconds… It was brutal,” he said.

He told court Peepeetch was standing in front of Douglas during the attack, and Wilson situated behind Douglas.

On Thursday, he told a courtroom jury Peepeetch swung a sledgehammer and he “knew it was hard because when it hit his head, you could hear his skull crack,” Anaquod said.

Anaquod believed Douglas died within seconds because he fell back towards Wilson. Wilson then stabbed Douglas multiple times, and then Thompson struck Douglas next, court heard.

Co-Crown prosecutor James Fitzgerald presented Anaquod with a Crown exhibit, a sledgehammer. Anaquod confirmed that was the sledgehammer Peepeetch used to beat Douglas with.

A claw hammer was also shown to Anaquod in court. He confirmed he saw Thompson holding that weapon. He is shown a crowbar and remembered seeing that weapon because it was “in someone’s hand” but he can’t recall whose.

After the incident, the group left the field and head to Subway restaurant in Regina, “as if nothing happened.” Anaquod said he wanted to go home but was not allowed. They head back to the house on Toronto Street but it was surrounded by police cars, so the group headed for Saskatoon.

Anaquod told the court Joshua Wilson was a member of the street gang, Native Syndicate or NS. In surveillance videos, he confirmed Wilson was wearing an NS bandana.

He believed Peepeetch was a member of the gang at one point, but unsure if he’s still a part of that group. Anaquod admitted he was a “prospect” before but is not a member of NS.

Anaquod, Peepeetch, Thompson and Wilson were all arrested in Saskatoon, court heard.

The defence will cross-examine Anaquod Monday.