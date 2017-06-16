Drug trafficking bust in Montreal reducing fentanyl on the streets

A Montreal police drug bust Thursday led to a seizure of over $2.5 million in narcotics, including fentanyl.

The operation seized $160,000 cash, along with 50 kg of methamphetamine powder, with a minimum value of $2.5 million.

READ MORE: Police arrest 9 suspects in connection with Montreal drug-trafficking ring

The operation began in April when the police received information from the public about a narcotics trafficking ring that sold fentanyl, heroine and cocaine.

Mustaky Jean with Montreal police said that during the course of the investigation there were two fentanyl overdoses.

WATCH BELOW: Tough questions for Ottawa on fentanyl crisis

Three men and one woman were arrested in connection with the Montreal-area raids.

The four are expected to appear in court on Friday.