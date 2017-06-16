Canada
Drug trafficking bust in Montreal reducing fentanyl on the streets

A Montreal police drug bust Thursday led to a seizure of over $2.5 million in narcotics, including fentanyl.

The operation seized $160,000 cash, along with 50 kg of methamphetamine powder, with a minimum value of $2.5 million.

The operation began in April when the police received information from the public about a narcotics trafficking ring that sold fentanyl, heroine and cocaine.

Mustaky Jean with Montreal police said that during the course of the investigation there were two fentanyl overdoses.

Three men and one woman were arrested in connection with the Montreal-area raids.

The four are expected to appear in court on Friday.
