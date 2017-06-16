General Assembly
June 16, 2017 9:55 am
Updated: June 16, 2017 9:56 am

Nova Scotia legislature convenes for swearing in ceremony

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil fields a question as he releases the Liberal platform during a campaign event in Halifax on May 17, 2017.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
The Nova Scotia legislature is convening for a special sitting Friday to swear in its 51 members and to elect a new house Speaker.

The swearing in ceremony is conducted by party caucus with the Liberals going first, the Progressive Conservatives second and the NDP third.

The election of the Speaker will take place in the legislative chamber.

Kevin Murphy, who served as Speaker in the last General Assembly, is to be nominated again for the position.

The Liberals captured the first back-to-back majorities since 1988 in the May 30 election.

The Liberals won 27 seats, the Tories 17 and the New Democrats seven.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

