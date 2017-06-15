Jury in William Sandeson murder trial to continue deliberations Friday

The six-man, six-woman jury in the first-degree murder trial for William Sandeson, 24, will continue their deliberations Friday.

Judge Josh Arnold spent more than three hours delivering his charge to the jury on Thursday.

Arnold told the jury to “keep an open mind but not an empty head” while they work to secure a verdict.

Jurors have access to all of the 100 exhibits that were entered as evidence in the case while they deliberate.

There are four possible verdicts that the jury can reach. They can choose to find Sandeson guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second degree murder, guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.

The jury started their deliberations Thursday around 3:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., the judge sequestered them to a hotel for the evening. The jury will stay together until a unanimous decision regarding the case is made.

Deliberations will resume Friday at 9:15 a.m. at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.