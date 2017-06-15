68-year-old inmate dies at Saskatoon’s Regional Psychiatric Centre
Officials with Correctional Service Canada (CSC) have announced that Ronald William Wiggins, 68, died while in their custody.
The inmate from Saskatoon’s Regional Psychiatric Centre passed away on Thursday.
At the time of his death, Wiggins had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder since Dec. 9, 1981.
CSC said they will review the circumstances of the inmate’s death and both police and the coroner have been notified.
