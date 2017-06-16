Economy
June 16, 2017 7:57 am
Updated: June 16, 2017 8:31 am

Canada’s highest (and lowest) paid regions, by average hourly full-time wage

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Highway traffic moves into Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. New census data shows the population of the metropolitan area of Calgary outpaced the national growth rate over the last five years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Even with an economy that’s taken a hit due to low oil prices, communities throughout Alberta continue to dominate the ranks of the highest hourly full-time wages across Canada.

That’s according to a wage report for 2016 that was released by Statistics Canada on Thursday.

The report took its data from the Job Vacancy and Wage Survey (JVWS), which collects information from Canada’s 76 economic regions, which are Census divisions grouped together for the purpose of analyzing economic activity.

The survey also provides wage information, and this report used wages for full-time work, exclusive of extra pay such as overtime, performance bonuses, commissions and tips.

And while the report showed minimum and average hourly wages haven’t changed too much in four decades, it also demonstrated that certain communities, particularly in Alberta, stand hand and shoulders above the rest.

Alberta has seven economic regions, and six of them ranked in the top 10.

Of all occupations, the highest average hourly wage was for management jobs in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.

“Of all full-time employees in management occupations employed in this sector, 64.7 per cent were in Alberta,” StatsCan noted.

At the other end of the list were central and eastern Canadian economic regions, which rounded out the bottom 10. They included areas in Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Indeed, the lowest-ranked community in the report also ranked in the bottom 10 in six out of the 10 broad occupational groups that StatsCan cited.

Here are the economic regions with the highest and the lowest average hourly full-time wages.

Highest-earning regions:

10) Red Deer, Alta. — $29.20 per hour

Red Deer, Alta.

Wikmedia Commons/Waynercook

9) Banff-Jasper-Rocky Mountain House and Athabasca-Grande Prairie-Peace River, Alta. — $29.70 per hour

Overview of Banff Springs Hotel in Banff National Park, Alta.

The Canadian Press Image

8) Camrose-Drumheller, Alta. — $29.95 per hour

Near Drumheller Alberta.

The Canadian Press Images/Larry MacDougal

7) Regina-Moose Mountain, Sask. — $30 per hour

Regina, Sask.

Malcolm Guri/Submitted

6) Edmonton, Alta. — $30.20 per hour

Edmonton, Alta.

George Rose/Getty Images

5) Toronto, Ont. — $30.40 per hour

Toronto, Ontario.

Roberto Machado Noa / Getty Images

4) Calgary, Alta. — $32.60 per hour

Calgary, Alberta.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

3) Northwest Territories — $34.20 per hour

Yellowknife, N.W.T.

Wikimedia Commons/Sharingknowledge

2) Nunavut — $35.95 per hour

Iqaluit, Nunavut.

Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Department of State

1) Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake, Alta. — $36.50

Near Fort McMurray, Alberta.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Lowest-Paid Regions

10) Mauricie, Que. — $22.70 per hour

Trois-Rivieres, Que.

Wikimedia Commons/Fralambert

9) Centre-du-Québec, Que. — $22.60 per hour

Drummondville, Que.

Wikimedia Commons/Vintotal

8) North Shore, N.S. — $22.05 per hour

Antigonish, N.S.

Wikimedia Commons/Brendanriley

7) Chaudière-Appalaches, Que. — $22 per hour

Levis, Que.

Wikimedia Commons/Bernard Gagnon

6) Moncton-Richibucto, N.B. — $21.75 per hour

Moncton, N.B. in 2006.

Jonathan Hayward/CP

5) Annapolis Valley, N.S. — $21.75 per hour

Annapolis Valley, N.S.

Wikimedia Commons

4) Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que. — $21.70 per hour

Bonaventure, Que.

Wikimedia Commons/Gzhao

3) Prince Edward Island — $21.30 per hour

Charlottetown, P.E.I.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

2) Campbellton-Miramichi, N.B. — $21.30 per hour

Campbellton, N.B.

Wikimedia Commons/Andrew pmk~commonswiki

1) Edmundston-Woodstock, N.B. — $19.40 per hour

Saint-Leonard, N.B.

Wikimedia Commons/P199

