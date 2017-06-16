Canada’s highest (and lowest) paid regions, by average hourly full-time wage

Even with an economy that’s taken a hit due to low oil prices, communities throughout Alberta continue to dominate the ranks of the highest hourly full-time wages across Canada.

That’s according to a wage report for 2016 that was released by Statistics Canada on Thursday.

Wage coverage on Globalnews.ca:

The report took its data from the Job Vacancy and Wage Survey (JVWS), which collects information from Canada’s 76 economic regions, which are Census divisions grouped together for the purpose of analyzing economic activity.

The survey also provides wage information, and this report used wages for full-time work, exclusive of extra pay such as overtime, performance bonuses, commissions and tips.

READ MORE: Average hourly wages in Canada have barely budged in 40 years

And while the report showed minimum and average hourly wages haven’t changed too much in four decades, it also demonstrated that certain communities, particularly in Alberta, stand hand and shoulders above the rest.

Alberta has seven economic regions, and six of them ranked in the top 10.

Of all occupations, the highest average hourly wage was for management jobs in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.

“Of all full-time employees in management occupations employed in this sector, 64.7 per cent were in Alberta,” StatsCan noted.

At the other end of the list were central and eastern Canadian economic regions, which rounded out the bottom 10. They included areas in Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Indeed, the lowest-ranked community in the report also ranked in the bottom 10 in six out of the 10 broad occupational groups that StatsCan cited.

Here are the economic regions with the highest and the lowest average hourly full-time wages.

Highest-earning regions:

10) Red Deer, Alta. — $29.20 per hour

9) Banff-Jasper-Rocky Mountain House and Athabasca-Grande Prairie-Peace River, Alta. — $29.70 per hour

8) Camrose-Drumheller, Alta. — $29.95 per hour

7) Regina-Moose Mountain, Sask. — $30 per hour

6) Edmonton, Alta. — $30.20 per hour

5) Toronto, Ont. — $30.40 per hour

4) Calgary, Alta. — $32.60 per hour

3) Northwest Territories — $34.20 per hour

2) Nunavut — $35.95 per hour

1) Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake, Alta. — $36.50

Lowest-Paid Regions

10) Mauricie, Que. — $22.70 per hour

9) Centre-du-Québec, Que. — $22.60 per hour

8) North Shore, N.S. — $22.05 per hour

7) Chaudière-Appalaches, Que. — $22 per hour

6) Moncton-Richibucto, N.B. — $21.75 per hour

5) Annapolis Valley, N.S. — $21.75 per hour

4) Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que. — $21.70 per hour

3) Prince Edward Island — $21.30 per hour

2) Campbellton-Miramichi, N.B. — $21.30 per hour

1) Edmundston-Woodstock, N.B. — $19.40 per hour