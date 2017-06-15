Memorial grows for woman killed by falling lawn mower in eastern Alberta

A 21-year-old woman who died from injuries she sustained when working on a large riding lawn mower in eastern Alberta earlier this week has been identified as Martina Levick.

A large memorial with flowers and pictures of Levick was set up outside the Dewberry, Alta. maintenance yard where the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon. Several personal messages to Levick were also written and placed at the site.

Kitscoty RCMP said they were called to the maintenance yard at around 2:30 p.m. to respond to a sudden death.

“We had a young female who works for the village as a maintenance worker,” Sgt. Juan Huss said. “She was found underneath a lawn mower deck, a large lawn mower deck, that she had been working on.”

“She was working alone in the shop and she was found by a passerby who quickly ran to the fire hall and requested assistance.”

Fire crews were the first to arrive on scene and pulled the woman out from underneath the piece of equipment, Huss said. The volunteer firefighters and EMS tried to revive her but the young woman died at the scene.

READ MORE: Woman killed by falling lawn mower in eastern Alberta village

RCMP attended the scene, as did Occupational Health and Safety inspectors who have since taken over the investigation.

“They investigate all cases where it’s related to a work environment and they decide what the cause (is) and if there’s any rectification to what happened. Basically, if they can put recommendations forward or if charges are warranted.”

OHS ordered the village to stop using the lawn mower.

Dewberry is about 70 kilometres northwest of Lloydminster.