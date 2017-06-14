Woman killed by falling lawnmower in eastern Alberta village

A 21-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained while working on a large riding lawnmower in the small Alberta village of Dewberry.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kitscoty RCMP said they were called to the Dewberry maintenance yard to respond to a sudden death.

When they arrived, they found a woman who was killed while working on a piece of equipment. The lawnmower was being held up while she worked on it and the jack gave way, RCMP said.

Local EMS and volunteer firefighters tried to revive her but the young woman died at the scene.

Mayor Ken Haney confirmed the woman was an employee of the village and was working when the fatality occurred.

Occupational Health and Safety has taken over the investigation, RCMP said.

Global News has reached out to OHS for comment.

Dewberry is about 70 kilometres northwest of Lloydminster.