Hudson jogger critically injured by alleged drunk driver beats all odds

Weightlifting and stepping on and off tall wooden cubes are not an easy feat for the average person.

But it’s even harder for a young woman who was told she would never walk again.

Tina Adams, 22, was struck by a car June 12, 2015 when she was jogging in Hudson.

She was in critical condition and ended up in a wheelchair.

Now she’s bouncing back in a big way.

When Adams first walked into CrossFit De la Cité in Vaudreuil six months ago, she was on crutches.

Now she is walking again and even training.

Her high spirits and positive energy drive her recovery.

“You know, I have some difficult days but you need to remain positive through everything, that’s why I am the way I am today, because I stayed positive throughout the whole recovery” Tina Adams said.

But it hasn’t been easy.

Adams was in a medically-induced coma for six days to recover from a fractured skull and spine.

She suffered from a blood clot in her brain, several fractured ribs, punctured lungs and internal bleeding.

Her hip and pelvis were completely destroyed.

Adams has been through 16 surgeries and has a many more to go.

She has memory issues and physical limitations.

Her trainer Jeanie Harbour says Adams’ attitude makes up for her body’s restrictions.

“Her future? The sky’s the limit for her, honestly she can do anything she puts her mind or heart to it,” Harbour said.

Everything except for Adams dream of becoming a police officer.

The man who was charged with drunk driving after Tina was struck is soon going to court.

And after a two-year wait, Adams hopes justice is finally done.

“I have a life sentence, I got pain, suffering I’m going through for the rest of my life. And nothing has been done for the guy who did this to me. I don’t understand that,” Adams said.

While the case goes to court in December, she’s plowing away.

Her next challenge? Heading back to school this fall to become a gym teacher.