Feds warn Manitoba and Sask. won’t get share of carbon funds unless they sign the accord

The federal government says Manitoba and Saskatchewan won’t get their share of a new compensation fund unless they sign on to the national climate change accord by the end of the year.

Each eligible province will receive a base of 30-million dollars plus a per-capita share of up to one-billion dollars of the Low Carbon Economy Fund, to be spent in two streams over the next five years.

READ MORE: Ottawa to unveil details of $2B carbon fund to most, not all, provinces

Manitoba and Saskatchewan are the only two provinces that haven’t signed the climate accord – and if they fail to do so by December 31st their share of over 60-million dollars each will be transferred to a pool for industry and public sector projects.

The fund was created in the 2016 federal budget to help provinces pay for initiatives to significantly cut greenhouse gases, part of Canada’s race to meet its targets under the Paris climate change accord.