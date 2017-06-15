Alberta government providing additional funding to stop elder abuse

The Alberta government is announcing increased funding in a bid to stop elder abuse Thursday which is also World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Seniors and Housing Minister Lori Sigurdson will be on hand to make the announcement, along with other leaders in providing services for seniors.

Later on Thursday morning, the city of Edmonton will host an event to mark the day.

The event will include a panel discussion on financial elder abuse, where representatives from financial institutions in Edmonton will discuss warning signs and resources available to support victims of abuse.

More to come…