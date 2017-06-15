Alberta government providing additional funding to stop elder abuse
The Alberta government is announcing increased funding in a bid to stop elder abuse Thursday which is also World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
Seniors and Housing Minister Lori Sigurdson will be on hand to make the announcement, along with other leaders in providing services for seniors.
READ MORE: Experts: It’s the elder’s children who are doing most of the abusing
Later on Thursday morning, the city of Edmonton will host an event to mark the day.
The event will include a panel discussion on financial elder abuse, where representatives from financial institutions in Edmonton will discuss warning signs and resources available to support victims of abuse.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.