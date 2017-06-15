City of Vancouver bucks trend in how to sell wine in grocery stores

If you were hoping to pick up a bottle of B.C. wine on a grocery store shelf in Vancouver any time soon, you are out of luck.

The City of Vancouver has voted not to allow a model that is up and running in a number of other communities around the province.

Almost a dozen other cities have jumped on board, since the provincial government allowed B.C. VQA wines on grocery store shelves in 2015.

In Metro Vancouver, that includes Surrey, North Vancouver, Langley, Maple Ridge, Tsawwassen, and White Rock.

But Vancouver won’t be on the list.

As part of its Liquor Policy Review, the city has opted to only allow the “store within a store” model.

In their report to city council, staff outlined concerns about public health risks associated with making access to alcohol easier.

Staff also note the private liquor industry prefers the store within a store model, even though the wine on shelf approach is more popular across Canada.