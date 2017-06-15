Toronto police board to consider removing armed officers from schools

Suspending the controversial practice of having armed police officers patrol hallways and classrooms in dozens of Toronto schools will be discussed at the Toronto Police Services Board’s monthly meeting on Thursday.

The School Resource Officer (SRO) program, which was first introduced in 2008, was designed to improve relations between students and police but critics argue it has done the opposite by marginalizing school communities.

At its inception, 30 officers were assigned to 30 Toronto high schools but the program has since expanded to include 75 schools.

READ MORE: 3 arrested after student stabbed outside of west Toronto high school

Groups such as Black Lives Matter and Education Not Incarceration have called for the program to be abolished. An online petition to remove officers from schools has garnered more than 900 supporters.

“For ten years far too many of our children have been treated as threats and made unsafe in their schools, as armed and uniformed officers create a culture of fear and intimidation within their learning spaces,” the petition said.

The police services board voted to review the SRO program at its meeting in May but a motion to suspend it was deferred until June.

READ MORE: Toronto police detonate suspicious package found in school

Toronto Mayor John Tory has publicly stated he would like the SRO program to continue running while police Chief Mark Saunders conducts a proper review.

More than 70 people are scheduled to speak on the program at the police board meeting which begins at 1 p.m.