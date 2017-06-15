Pickering, Ont., man drowns in Lake Erie near Port Colborne beach resort

PORT COLBORNE, Ont. – A 50-year-old Pickering, Ont., man has drowned in Lake Erie while vacationing at a resort near Port Colborne, Ont.

Niagara Region police say they received a call for help at about 5 p.m. Wednesday regarding a person in possible distress about 180 metres from shore at the Sherkston Shores Beach Resort.

Police, firefighters and a military helicopter from CFB Trenton conducted a search and found the man’s body in the water at about 7:40 p.m.

Police say he was alone at the time of the incident and was in the water on an inflatable lounger.

He was last seen by witnesses trying to swim towards shore before they lost sight of him. The lounger was found several hundred meters from where the man was last seen.

Police say he has been identified and his next of kin notified, but his name has not been released.