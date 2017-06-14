City of Port Coquitlam to ban aggressive or dangerous dogs from off-leash parks

The City of Port Coquitlam is strengthening its bylaws on aggressive or dangerous dogs, banning them from the city’s two off-leash parks and putting more responsibility on owners for their pet’s behaviour.

In the City of Port Coquitlam there are about 40 known aggressive dogs and two that have been deemed dangerous.

“To be deemed an aggressive dog they must have done something aggressive in nature — snapped, bitten, chased, jumped on something to show that they do have an aggressive trait,” Port Coquitlam City Councillor Glenn Pollock said.

“The definition of a dangerous dog is one that has seriously hurt or killed a person or a domestic animal.”

The new, tougher restrictions are not breed-specific.

“They are banned from the off-leash dog area once they’ve been deemed aggressive,” Pollock said.

Owners of dangerous dogs will also have to display a warning sign at each entrance to the home where the dog lives.

“It’s for meter readers or mail carriers or people going door-to-door for political activity, just to warn them,” Pollock said.

Owners will also face stiffer penalties for failing to adhere to the bylaws. Owners face a fine of up to $500 for failing to post a dangerous dog sign as well as a possible $500 fine for having an aggressive or dangerous dog in an off-leash area.

The updated bylaw is expected to be in place in a couple of weeks.

Earlier this year, the City of Surrey has adopted a new bylaw governing dangerous dogs.

— With files from Jill Bennett and Amy Judd