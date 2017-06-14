Calgary man arrested in ‘CanadaCreep’ Twitter investigation

Calgary police are thanking the public for their “overwhelming help” in identifying a suspect in the high-profile “CanadaCreep” Twitter account investigation.

The account featured photos of unsuspecting women at CTrain stations, Plus-15s and other places around Calgary.

It was open for about a year, with about 17,000 followers, before it was shut down for being inappropriate.

Calgary police opened up an investigation leading to the arrest of a 42-year-old man late Tuesday afternoon.

A search warrant was carried out on a home in the southeast community of Prestwick, where computers and other electronic devices were seized.

“Investigators are currently examining multiple terabytes of data, including hundreds of thousands of images,” police said in a release Wednesday. “Officers are in the process of identifying victims and determining what electronic evidence is relevant to this case.”

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released yet as his case has yet to go before a judge. But investigators say he is facing voyeurism-related charges in relation to three incidents.

They add more charges are expected.

