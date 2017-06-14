COMMENTARY: Is religion keeping up with Canada?

Half of the people in this country believe religion does more harm than it does good.

That is the result of an Ipsos poll conducted by Global News.

To be clear, 51 per cent — just over half — agreed with that statement.

Why?

When I was growing up, Canada was becoming more secular, the Lord’s Prayer was removed from schools.

Not that religion didn’t matter, more of there was a proper place for it: your place of worship.

What has changed?

The move, in North America, was to keep a separation between church and state.

Believe what you wish, feel free, but the law is the law.

As our country has progressed, many feel religion has not kept up.

As our world has become more inclusive, religion has not.

This is a message about a society that is not advancing, rather than one that is in decline.

It’s not about tolerance, it’s about acceptance.

Which ironically means, getting rid of those, who don’t believe in peace and the lives of others.