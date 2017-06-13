Weather
June 13, 2017 10:39 pm

Heavy rain hits parts of southern and central Alberta

By Weather Specialist  Global News

People walk through high winds and heavy rain in downtown Calgary earlier this year.

Global News
A A

Late Tuesday afternoon the sky over Calgary turned gloomy, light showers fell, and breezy, cool, north winds continued.

Satellite imagery shows thunderstorm activity in southern and central Alberta Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

TruVu MAX

On Tuesday afternoon Environment Canada issued several severe thunderstorm watches for central Alberta as a slow band of thunderstorms blew in from the south and east.

Just before 6:30p.m. MDT the severe thunderstorm watches for Drumheller, Three Hills, Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, and Stettler had been lifted.

An hour later, severe thunderstorm warnings for Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, Tofield, Lloydminster, Wainwright, Vermilion and Provost were also dropped.

A severe thunderstorm watch in east central Alberta was dropped at approx. 8:30 p.m. MDT Tuesday.

 

Rainfall warning south of Calgary, some areas could see a total of 50mm by tonight.

TruVu MAX

South of Calgary, a downpour started late Tuesday afternoon, and just after 6:30p.m. MDT Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.

EC said, “Heavy rain is falling in the Okotoks region and 40 mm has already fallen near Stavely. Local amounts of 50 mm are expected tonight especially near Stavely.”

Thunderstorms and heavy rain in southern and central Alberta is expected to ease Tuesday overnight.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary
central Alberta
Environment Canada
Rain
Storms
Thunderstorms
Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News