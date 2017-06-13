Vancouver City Council votes down controversial Chinatown condo project at 105 Keefer

Vancouver City Council has voted down plans for a controversial 12-storey mixed-use condo tower in historic Chinatown.

The Beedie Development Group had proposed the 127 condo units and 25 units of seniors’ housing at 105 Keefer Street, in the face of significant community opposition.

On Tuesday, Mayor Gregor Robertson and councillors appeared to hear those concerns, voting the proposal down by a margin of eight to three.

NPA Councillors Melissa de Genova and Elizabeth Ball and Vision Vancouver Councillor Raymond Louie were the only ones to back the project.

While the project as proposed is now dead, it doesn’t mean the site won’t be redeveloped.

Councillor Kerry Jang said it’s now up to the developer to come back with a new draft plan.

“We heard from many of the Chinatown residents, they don’t care what’s there as long as it’s no greater than 90 feet [27 metres], so that’s one possibility for them.”

Houtan Rafii, Vice President of Residential Development for Beedie Living, said he doesn’t know what’s next.

“We respect council’s decision,” Rafii said.

“We think it’s unfortunate, we think it’s perhaps a loss for Chinatown, but never the less we respect it.”

WATCH: Community concern over proposed 105 Keefer condo development

READ MORE: Chinatown advocate urges Vancouver developers to listen more closely to local residents

Controversial project

Beedie purchased the land back in 2013 for $16.2 million, and revised its original 2014 proposal twice on the road to Tuesday’s vote, reducing the number of storeys, cutting the number of condo units from 137 to 127, and adding the homes for seniors.

But the proposal still ignited community debate, with hundreds of speakers descending on public hearings in late May.

Veteran and area resident Kerry Kong applauded council’s decision, and said he isn’t against development so long as it’s controlled.

“Not too high, the height of building… We want the developer not to make it too high,” Kong said, adding there wasn’t enough social housing.

Of the 25 units for seniors, just eight would have been at welfare rates.

That concern was echoed by other opponents, who argued high-end condos would hasten gentrification in the neighbourhood, displacing low-income residents and seniors.

Other community advocates had warned the project didn’t fit with Chinatown’s character and argued it would change the look and feel of the area.