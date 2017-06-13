Montreal firefighters to stage fundraising blitz for flood victims

Montreal firefighters announced Tuesday they will be holding a fundraising blitz across the island to help residents affected by the recent floods.

The May floods left many residents homeless, while others face the daunting task of rebuilding.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Volunteers needed for clean-up operation in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

And it’s that awareness of tough times ahead that motivated the firefighters association to act.

“The interventions we carried out at the height of the crisis clearly showed that the shock and stress suffered by the victims could lead to difficult times and periods of discouragement at the moment of recovery,” Ian Lefebvre, project organizer and captain of the 51st fire station in the West Island, said.

Some 2,400 firefighters will be out on the busiest streets of Montreal to collect donations June 19, in what has been described as a 24-hour fundraising blitz.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Majority of flood victims experiencing anxiety, mental health issues, survey says

The money raised will be given to the Red Cross fund for flood victims.

Firefighters are counting on the generosity of fellow Montrealers to help flood victims cover costs related to temporary preventative measures, short-term housing and replacing essential housing items not covered by the financial aid program set up by the Quebec government during the crisis.