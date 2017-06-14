Edmonton police charge Alberta man with wilful promotion of hatred due to blog posts

A charge of wilful promotion of hatred has been laid against Edmonton man, 67-year-old Barry Winters.

Edmonton police said Winters was arrested in connection with the operation of multiple hate-based websites, dating back to 2014. Police said the hate crimes unit began investigating in June 2016, following multiple complaints related to allegedly hateful content published across several sites.

The websites included daily posts that used strong, hate-based rhetoric that targeted various communities, according to Edmonton police. Some posts allegedly alluded to violent threats and harm against specific individuals.

“There is often an assumption of anonymity when crimes are committed in an online forum,” said Const. Trevor Shelrud with the hate crime unit.

“We want citizens to know that regardless of the forum, we take hate crime seriously.”

Global News has learned Winters was the author of a blog called The Baconfact Chronicles. The blog has since been taken down, but more than 600 posts were published when it was active targeting Muslims, First Nations, Palestinians, politicians, women, bullying victim Retaeh Parsons, victims of sexual abuse, media, the homeless, and those living with mental illness and addictions.

Some of the titles of his posts include NO MORE MUSLIMS, NO MORE MUSLIMS, NO MORE MUSLIMS, #Ibelievesurvivors NOPE! They’re All Lying Sluts and Thank Goodness Rehtaeh Parsons is dead.

Parson’s parents, Glen Canning and Leah Parsons were mentioned several times, with posts accusing them of cashing in on their daughter Rehtaeh’s death.

Wilful promotion of hatred is an indictable offence and, if convicted, Winters could spend up to two years in prison. The charge is rare and can’t be instituted without the consent of the Attorney General.

Tuesday, Statistics Canada released the number of hate crimes that happened across the country in 2015, showing a five per cent increase from a year earlier. Alberta alone helped boost those numbers with a 39 per cent jump: 193 incidents in 2015 compared to 139 in 2014.

Edmonton saw the biggest jump of Canada’s largest cities, with 45 more incidents in 2015 over 2014. The city also had the sixth highest number of reported hate crimes, at six for every 100,000 people.

Edmonton police will hold a news conference Wednesday morning.

