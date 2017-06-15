Recipe: Strawberry Ginger Pie

Put a spicy spin on a traditional fruit pie with this tasty Strawberry Ginger pie!
Crust Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 cup butter (straight from the fridge, cut into 1 inch pieces)
- 1 cup cold water
- 1/4 cup vinegar (I use cider vinegar, mix it in the water)
Filling Ingredients
- 5 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced into quarters
- 3 tbsp plus 1 tsp white sugar
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice (about half a lemon)
- 2 1/2 tsp freshly grated ginger
- 1/2-2/3 cup packed brown sugar, depending on your preference for sweetness
- Pinch cardamom
- Pinch allspice
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
- 3 tbsp ground arrowroot
- 1 tsp flour
- Egg wash (1 Egg plus 1/2 tsp of water)
- Raw sugar, for sprinkling
For more information and step by step instructions, check out Pie Girl Bakes!
