The Morning Show
June 15, 2017 8:25 am

Recipe: Strawberry Ginger Pie

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

Strawberry ginger pie!

Pie Girl Bakes
A A

Put a spicy spin on a traditional fruit pie with this tasty Strawberry Ginger pie!

Crust Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 1 cup butter (straight from the fridge, cut into 1 inch pieces)
  • 1 cup cold water
  • 1/4 cup vinegar (I use cider vinegar, mix it in the water)

Filling Ingredients

  • 5 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced into quarters
  • 3 tbsp plus 1 tsp white sugar
  • 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice (about half a lemon)
  • 2 1/2 tsp freshly grated ginger
  • 1/2-2/3 cup packed brown sugar, depending on your preference for sweetness
  • Pinch cardamom
  • Pinch allspice
  • 1/4 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp sea salt
  • 3 tbsp ground arrowroot
  • 1 tsp flour
  • Egg wash (1 Egg plus 1/2 tsp of water)
  • Raw sugar, for sprinkling

 

For more information and step by step instructions, check out Pie Girl Bakes!

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cooking
Eating
Ginger
Pastry
Pie
Recipe
strawberry
Strawberry Ginger Pie
The Morning Show

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News