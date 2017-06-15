Recipe: Strawberry Ginger Pie

Put a spicy spin on a traditional fruit pie with this tasty Strawberry Ginger pie!

Crust Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp sea salt

1 tbsp sugar

1 cup butter (straight from the fridge, cut into 1 inch pieces)

1 cup cold water

1/4 cup vinegar (I use cider vinegar, mix it in the water)

Filling Ingredients

5 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced into quarters

3 tbsp plus 1 tsp white sugar

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice (about half a lemon)

2 1/2 tsp freshly grated ginger

1/2-2/3 cup packed brown sugar, depending on your preference for sweetness

Pinch cardamom

Pinch allspice

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp sea salt

3 tbsp ground arrowroot

1 tsp flour

Egg wash (1 Egg plus 1/2 tsp of water)

Raw sugar, for sprinkling

For more information and step by step instructions, check out Pie Girl Bakes!