Recipe Reveal: 529 Wellington’s blueberry bread pudding

WINNIPEG – If you’re looking to make a delicious dessert for your friends and family, why not try blueberry bread pudding?

On the latest episode of Recipe Reveal, Global News Morning spoke with chef Fraser MacLeod at 529 Wellington about the popular dessert.

“We’ve been doing it ever since day one and it’s created a following where people just come in… for just pudding and wine,” MacLoed said.

“I even actually get stopped on the side of the street sometimes…could I share my recipe.”

Here’s how you can make blueberry bread pudding at home.

Ingredients

2 ¾ cups of a really rich whipping cream

3/4 cups frozen blueberries

¾ cups of white sugar

1/2 tps of ground nutmeg

3 cups of diced bread

3 organic eggs

½ cup of honey

Method

Dice bread into 1” cubes and place into a large bowl.

In a separate container mix whipping cream, eggs, sugar, honey and nutmeg together.

Pour the cream mixture over the bread cubes and toss together by hand until bread is completely saturated.

Allow it to sit overnight in the fridge.

Using a good deep casserole dish lined with parchment paper and give it a bit of a spray with a good non sticking cooking spray.

Preheat oven at 300 degrees F.

Mix in the frozen blueberries into the bread mixture and place them into the baking dish right away so the berries don’t bleed into the bread.

Cover baking dish with tin foil (shinning side in) and place in oven for about 1 ½ hour or until the centre reaches 165 F.

Remove tin foil and let sit in the oven for about 15 minutes to set and brown.

Remove from oven and let chill for a few hours before cutting.

Place in the fridge when chilled.

This dessert should be good for up to six days and will great even if you freeze it. The recipe yields four potions.