London Jr. Knights retire Drew Doughty’s number

For the first time ever, the London Jr. Knights are retiring a jersey. NHL all-star and London native Drew Doughty was in London last night for the ceremony when No. 8 was raised to the rafters.

At the age of 27, Doughty has two Stanley Cup rings with the Los Angeles Kings and two Olympic gold medals under his belt, plus a Norris trophy to boot.

“To be recognized by the London Jr. Knight’s association is just amazing and it’s a huge honour for me,” Doughty said. “When I played here as a Jr. Knight these were some of the most fun years I had you know, growing up as a little kid.”

Doughty wore No. 99 as a minor hockey player until Wayne Gretzky’s retirement when the NHL retired the number.

Doughty spoke with AM980 about how his experience playing for the Jr. Knights translated to success on the big stage.

“You never get sick of winning. I was actually pretty fortunate when I was a kid here my Jr. Knights team we were a very good team our entire life and we won a lot of championships and that kind of taught me how to win and what it meant to win and how much I hated losing,” Doughty said.

The signature No. 8 was chosen because of Doughty’s birthday falls on Dec. 8 and he’s worn the number in both the NHL and the Olympics with Team Canada.