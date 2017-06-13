York Region police searching for missing Markham senior

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a 84-year-old Markham, Ont., man not seen since Monday morning.

York Regional Police said Cornelis Meoko was reported missing after leaving his home around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Green Lane and Bayview Avenue.

Authorities and family members are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Meoko is described as 4’10” tall, with a thin build, tanned skin, brown eyes, bald and walks with a shuffle.

He was last seen wearing a grey derby style hat, dark pants and a light coloured shirt with green and brown stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7241 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.