Canada
June 13, 2017 6:18 am

York Region police searching for missing Markham senior

By Web Producer  Global News

Cornelis Meoko, 84, of Markham, Ont., was reported missing on June 12, 2017.

York Regional Police
A A

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a 84-year-old Markham, Ont., man not seen since Monday morning.

York Regional Police said Cornelis Meoko was reported missing after leaving his home around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Green Lane and Bayview Avenue.

Authorities and family members are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Meoko is described as 4’10” tall, with a thin build, tanned skin, brown eyes, bald and walks with a shuffle.

He was last seen wearing a grey derby style hat, dark pants and a light coloured shirt with green and brown stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7241 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cornelis Meoko
Markham
Missing
Missing Man
Police Search
police search for missing man
York Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News