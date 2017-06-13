Mackenzie Tour 2017 swings through Okanagan

Gallaghers Golf and Country Club in Kelowna is hosting the Golf B.C. Championship this week, part of the PGA Mackenzie Tour.

More than 150 players from 18 countries are vying for five spots at the next PGA qualifying round.

Play begins Thursday at the Kelowna golf course.

Players like Jake Knapp from California want to bring their best to their game so they can live their dream, one day.

“I want to be considered one of the best players in the world,” Knapp said.

This is the second year Gallaghers has hosted the tournament.

“Is really the first chance for these players to earn their way up and make their first step on the pathway to the games highest level,” Mackenzie Tour media official Brian Decker said.

“It’s not like the teams draft the players and stash them away in a lower league,” Decker said. “The players have to start somewhere and this is where they get their start.”

Those who qualify move on to the Web.com tour in the U.S.

The Mackenzie Tour tournament begins with opening ceremonies at the Parkinson Recreation Centre 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Tournament play goes Thursday through Sunday at Gallaghers.

Tickets are available online or at the gate.

Net proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation. In 2016, the charity received $150,000 from the event.