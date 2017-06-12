Health
June 12, 2017 2:16 pm
Updated: June 12, 2017 2:19 pm

Ontario commits $15M for more health staff, naloxone in fight against opioid crisis

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins speaks during a news conference after the first day of a meeting of provincial and territorial health ministers in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday January 20, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

TORONTO – Ontario is putting $15 million toward hiring more addiction and mental health workers and distributing more kits with the overdose-reversing drug naloxone as it tries to combat an opioid crisis.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins announced today that part of the funding will go to every public health unit in the province to hire four more front-line workers each.

Story continues below

READ MORE: ‘Staggering’: Ontario filled more opioid prescriptions than ever before amid overdose ‘crisis’

He says this will help communities improve addiction outreach and education while also working on early warning and surveillance of opioid overdoses.

The province will also distribute nearly 80,000 naloxone kits per year through community outreach organizations.

READ MORE: More than 2 people a day dying of opioid overdoses in Ontario: study

Hoskins is also meeting today with mayors from cities across the province such as Toronto, Ottawa, Thunder Bay and Hamilton to discuss the opioid crisis.

In the first six months of last year, 412 people died as a result of opioid overdoses, compared with 371 during the same time period in 2015.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Eric Hoskins
Fentanyl
Naloxone
Ontario Liberals
Ontario Opioid Crisis
Ontario Opioid Overdose Crisis
opioid overdose
Opioid Overdose Crisis

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News