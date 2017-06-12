Much of Alberta currently under high streamflow advisory

The province of Alberta is now almost entirely under a high streamflow advisory.

The Alberta government has been monitoring water levels closely and after a steady period of rain at the beginning of the weekend, more regions were upgraded to a high streamflow advisory Saturday night.

According to Alberta Environment and Parks, the highest amounts of precipitation fell in the northern eastern slopes and foothills, measuring between 50 to 70 millimetres. The Grande Cache area recorded 140 millimetres of rain between Thursday afternoon to Sunday morning.

The Calgary area – a part of the Bow River Basin – has been under an advisory since June 1, 2017. Some northern regions were added in after June 8, 2017, and the North Saskatchewan basin around Edmonton was included June 10, 2017.

Water levels in Calgary have been so high officials have been warning residents to stay off the rivers since the beginning of June.

As of 10 p.m. June 11, 2017, the basins north and south of Calgary were still without advisories.

More rain is expected for parts of Alberta Sunday through Tuesday, which officials say “is not expected to cause further significant water level rises in most water courses, although smaller creeks may see a second peak.”

According to the Alberta government’s website, a high streamflow advisory is issued when:

“Stream levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly and no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in lowlying areas is possible. Anyone situated close to the streams affected is advised to be cautious of the rising levels,” the website stated.

A high streamflow advisory is ranked below a flood watch. As of Sunday night, no Alberta waterways were under a flood watch.

For the latest information of watches and advisories click here.