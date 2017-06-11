Country Music Association of Ontario Awards 2017 get underway

London is set to get a little more country, as the Country association of Ontario awards are being held in the city.

The awards ceremony kicks off at 7 P.M. Sunday, June 11th, in Centennial hall, with the purpose to celebrate, foster and support the growth and development of Ontario’s country music community and all those associated with the Ontario country music infrastructure – provincially, nationally and internationally.

“I think this is my third year as a host, and it’s honestly the best gig I’ve ever had,” said host of the CMA Ontario awards, Jason McCoy.

“Getting out, bantering with the audience, I love it, but being backstage, hanging out with all the artists, nothing gets better than that.”

This year’s 2017 rendition of the ceremony has a long list of Canadian artists and bands performing, such as Tim Hicks, and London artists Jessica Mitchell and Genevieve Fisher, whom themselves are all nominated and eligible to win awards on the night.

On Friday, June 9th, Jason McCoy spoke with Mike Stubbs on the Andrew Lawton show and gave tips to artists who have been nominated on how to get through the night.

“Anybody who is nominated realises that it is a huge honour to be nominated, because not everyone gets to be, so artists who are on the ballot should feel really excited that their work is being honoured, whether they win or not,” said McCoy.

For more information on the event, or if you’d like to purchase tickets, you can do so at https://cmaontario.ca/ .