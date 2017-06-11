This week on Focus Montreal: June 11

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community, and brings their stories into focus.

Grand Prix sex trafficking

Thousands of tourists come to Montreal the Grand Prix to enjoy the sights and sounds of our city but not all are here for the races.

The sex trafficking of young women in the weeks surrounding Montreal’s Formula 1 weekend isn’t new.

That’s why Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre has called on the Conseil des Montréalaises – an advisory board to the city- to come up with recommendations on how to fight human trafficking during the busy weekend.

Jamie Orchard looks into the groundwork the group is putting in place for the project.

Stabbing victim gives back to doctors who saved her

Smadar Brandes, 27, was going home after a late-night class when she was nearly stabbed to death near the Villa-Maria metro station.

She was rushed to the Montreal General Hospital where doctors saved her life.

A year later, Brandes is so thankful to the staff she has decided to organize a fundraising concert benefiting the hospital’s trauma centre.

Former prime minister Paul Martin receives McGill University honorary doctorate

McGill University has awarded former prime minister Paul Martin an honorary doctorate recognizing his work after politics.

Jamie Orchard sat down with Martin as he explained why he started the Martin Family Initiative — a charitable foundation focused on providing educational opportunities for indigenous Canadians.