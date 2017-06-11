Two men stabbed in downtown Montreal

Two men in their 20s were stabbed in downtown Montreal on Sunday morning.

It happened at around 4:50 a.m. at the corner of Saint-Dominique and De La Gauchetière streets.

Police were patrolling the area when they spotted a brawl between two large groups of men.

The men fled the scene but the two victims stopped on René Lévesque street.

They have non life-threatening injuries to their upper body and are not cooperating with police.

One of the victims was known to police.

Police requested the canine unit as forensic experts are looking for evidence and combing through security surveillance video.