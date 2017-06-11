Canada
June 11, 2017 10:08 am

Man dead after fall at Albion Falls

By 900 CHML
Hamilton Conservation Authority
A A

A man has died following a fall at Albion Falls.

Hamilton firefighters were called to the scene for a rope rescue at around 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

One person was pronounced dead after falling about 40 metres from a cliff.

Another two people were rescued successfully by firefighters and neither suffered any serious injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

In 2016, Hamilton firefighters carried out a record 25 rope rescues.

Tews and Webster’s Falls were among the most common locations, along with Albion Falls, Felker’s Falls and the Devil’s Punch Bowl.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
albion falls
Hamilton
Hamilton Fire
Hamilton Police
rope rescue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News