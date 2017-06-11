Man dead after fall at Albion Falls
A man has died following a fall at Albion Falls.
Hamilton firefighters were called to the scene for a rope rescue at around 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
One person was pronounced dead after falling about 40 metres from a cliff.
Another two people were rescued successfully by firefighters and neither suffered any serious injuries.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
In 2016, Hamilton firefighters carried out a record 25 rope rescues.
Tews and Webster’s Falls were among the most common locations, along with Albion Falls, Felker’s Falls and the Devil’s Punch Bowl.
