19 people displaced following Halifax apartment fire

A fire that ripped through an apartment complex on Windsor Street Saturday evening has forced 19 people from their homes.

The 12-unit apartment building caught fire at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

In a release, the Canadian Red Cross said they have arranged for emergency lodging for seven adults while the other 12 people are staying with friends and family. However, they said they are assisting all 19 people with emergency purchases like clothing, food and personal care items.

They said it’s expected to take several days for repairs and cleanup before tenants of “lesser-affected” apartments might be allowed to return home.