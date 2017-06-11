Fire
June 11, 2017 9:48 am

19 people displaced following Halifax apartment fire

Jennifer Grudic By Video Journalist  Global News
File / Global News
A A

A fire that ripped through an apartment complex on Windsor Street Saturday evening has forced 19 people from their homes.

The 12-unit apartment building caught fire at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

In a release, the Canadian Red Cross said they have arranged for emergency lodging for seven adults while the other 12 people are staying with friends and family. However, they said they are assisting all 19 people with emergency purchases like clothing, food and personal care items.

They said it’s expected to take several days for repairs and cleanup before tenants of “lesser-affected” apartments might be allowed to return home.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apartment Windsor Street
Fire Halifax
Halifax fire Windsor Street
Windsor St fire
Windsor Street apartment fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News