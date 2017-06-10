Winnipeg given green space grants for Canada 150

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg has received more than $25,000 in grants that will go towards planting 400 trees and shrubs in Winnipeg green spaces.

“We are grateful to receive this funding which will allow the City to work with community groups to beautify neighbourhoods and promote volunteer efforts to improve the tree canopy in Winnipeg,” said Matt Allard, acting deputy mayor in a new release.

CN is providing $25,000 while the federal government is providing $1,600 as part of its Tree Canada – Tree to Our Nature Canada 150 Legacy Program.

“The environment is one of the major themes at the heart of the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Confederation, which is why the Government of Canada is pleased to support Tree Canada,” said The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage in a news release.

The city’s public works department will work with interested community groups to determine how the grant money is used.